Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 142-132 win over the Pacers, Butler tallied 36 points and 11 rebounds.

With prop bets available for Butler, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 21.7 24.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.4 4.5 Assists 5.5 3.9 4.3 PRA -- 31 32.8 PR -- 27.1 28.5



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Pacers

Butler is responsible for taking 13.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.3 per game.

Butler's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 108 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 18th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Pacers are last in the NBA, allowing 125.8 points per contest.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Pacers allow 24.7 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 38 36 11 3 0 0 0

