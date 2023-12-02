Will Jonah Gadjovich Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 2?
Should you bet on Jonah Gadjovich to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders face off on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gadjovich stats and insights
- Gadjovich is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- Gadjovich has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.