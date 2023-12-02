The Miami Heat, Josh Richardson included, hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 142-132 win over the Pacers (his most recent action) Richardson produced 19 points.

With prop bets available for Richardson, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.2 12.2 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 3.0 Assists 3.5 3.1 3.8 PRA -- 16 19 PR -- 12.9 15.2



Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.5 per contest.

The Heat rank 19th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest tempos with 108 possessions per contest.

The Pacers allow 125.8 points per game, worst in the league.

On the boards, the Pacers are 11th in the NBA, giving up 43.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are sixth in the league, conceding 24.7 per game.

Josh Richardson vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 32 19 4 3 0 0 0

