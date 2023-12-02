Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Lowry, in his most recent action, had 15 points in a 142-132 win over the Pacers.

In this piece we'll examine Lowry's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.7 11.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.3 Assists 5.5 4.4 3.8 PRA -- 18.1 19 PR -- 13.7 15.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.6



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 7.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 16.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Lowry's Heat average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's slowest with 108 possessions per contest.

The Pacers allow 125.8 points per contest, worst in the league.

Allowing 43.8 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pacers have given up 24.7 per game, sixth in the NBA.

The Pacers are the best team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 9.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 25 15 3 3 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.