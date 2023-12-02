Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manatee County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Manatee County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
IMG Academy at Elevation Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradenton Christian School at Golden Gate High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
