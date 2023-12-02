The Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk among them, play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Thinking about a wager on Tkachuk? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 19:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Tkachuk has a goal in three games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Tkachuk has a point in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 10 of 23 games this year, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 68.9% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tkachuk has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 3 18 Points 2 3 Goals 2 15 Assists 0

