Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame matchup.
Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: The CW
Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-14.5)
|146.5
|-1400
|+725
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-14.5)
|145.5
|-1600
|+860
Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has won two games against the spread this season.
- In the Hurricanes' four games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- Notre Dame has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.
- Games featuring the Fighting Irish have hit the over just once this season.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Bookmakers rate Miami (FL) considerably higher (17th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (89th).
- Miami (FL) has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
