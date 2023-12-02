Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Miami Hurricanes (4-0, 0-0 ACC) playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2, 0-0 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)

Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG Notre Dame AVG Notre Dame Rank 25th 79.1 Points Scored 69.6 224th 235th 71.9 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 75th 14.5 Assists 11.8 281st 61st 10.7 Turnovers 8.3 3rd

