Will Nick Cousins score a goal when the Florida Panthers face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Cousins stats and insights

Cousins has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Cousins has no points on the power play.

Cousins averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 69 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Cousins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:26 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:15 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:54 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:59 Home W 4-3

Panthers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

