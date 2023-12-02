The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is set for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Niko Mikkola find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikkola stats and insights

  • Mikkola has scored in two of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
  • Mikkola has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders are allowing 69 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Mikkola recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:23 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:24 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:54 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:27 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:21 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 20:11 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:17 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:36 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:37 Home W 4-3

Panthers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

