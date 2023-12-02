The High Point Panthers (5-3) will try to end a three-game road skid when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNF Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida Stats Insights

  • The Ospreys are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • North Florida has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Ospreys are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank eighth.
  • The Ospreys put up 75.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 74.1 the Panthers give up.
  • When North Florida scores more than 74.1 points, it is 3-2.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • North Florida is averaging 77 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 74.8 points per contest.
  • The Ospreys are ceding 67 points per game this year at home, which is 16.8 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (83.8).
  • When playing at home, North Florida is making 0.5 more treys per game (11.3) than in away games (10.8). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to on the road (36.1%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Maine W 67-58 UNF Arena
11/24/2023 @ LSU L 75-63 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/29/2023 @ Iowa L 103-78 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/2/2023 High Point - UNF Arena
12/5/2023 Edward Waters - UNF Arena
12/9/2023 Georgia Southern - UNF Arena

