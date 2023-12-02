The High Point Panthers (5-3) will try to end a three-game road skid when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNF Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Panthers allow to opponents.

North Florida has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank eighth.

The Ospreys put up 75.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 74.1 the Panthers give up.

When North Florida scores more than 74.1 points, it is 3-2.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

North Florida is averaging 77 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 74.8 points per contest.

The Ospreys are ceding 67 points per game this year at home, which is 16.8 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (83.8).

When playing at home, North Florida is making 0.5 more treys per game (11.3) than in away games (10.8). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to on the road (36.1%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule