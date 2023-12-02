Saturday's game between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-0) and the North Florida Ospreys (2-6) at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-54 and heavily favors Saint Joseph's (PA) to take home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 2.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Ospreys secured a 68-51 victory against Warner.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 77, North Florida 54

Other ASUN Predictions

North Florida Schedule Analysis

This year, the Ospreys are winless against Division 1 teams.

The Ospreys have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, North Florida is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Hawks are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, North Florida is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida Leaders

Jayla Adams: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 36.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

9.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 36.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Kaila Rougier: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Selma Eklund: 8.4 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

8.4 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Lyric Swann: 10.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

10.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Emma Broermann: 7.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys have a +11 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 71.1 points per game, 116th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.8 per contest to rank 279th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.