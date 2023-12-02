The North Florida Ospreys (3-2) will meet the High Point Panthers (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. High Point Game Information

North Florida Players to Watch

Chaz Lanier: 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

High Point Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

North Florida vs. High Point Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 74.6 109th 346th 77.6 Points Allowed 77.2 340th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 34.9 32nd 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 4th 10.4 3pt Made 7.5 166th 169th 13.1 Assists 12.3 237th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.3 311th

