Panthers vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - December 2
The injury report for the Florida Panthers (14-7-2) ahead of their matchup with the New York Islanders (9-7-6) currently has just one player. The matchup is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Josh Mahura
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Sebastian Aho
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Panthers vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 69 total goals (three per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Their goal differential (+12) makes them eighth-best in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- With 60 goals (2.7 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- New York has given up 69 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.
- Their -9 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Panthers vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-190)
|Islanders (+155)
|6
