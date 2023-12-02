The injury report for the Florida Panthers (14-7-2) ahead of their matchup with the New York Islanders (9-7-6) currently has just one player. The matchup is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Out Upper Body Sebastian Aho D Out Undisclosed

Panthers vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 69 total goals (three per game) rank 15th in the league.

Their goal differential (+12) makes them eighth-best in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

With 60 goals (2.7 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

New York has given up 69 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.

Their -9 goal differential is 24th in the league.

Panthers vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-190) Islanders (+155) 6

