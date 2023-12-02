The Florida Panthers and New York Islanders (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

You can tune in to BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ to watch as the Panthers and the Islanders hit the ice.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Islanders Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 57 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank fifth.

The Panthers' 69 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 23 15 13 28 8 12 44.1% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 20 7 15 22 11 23 53.3% Carter Verhaeghe 23 10 8 18 14 13 41.7% Matthew Tkachuk 23 3 15 18 20 9 50% Evan Rodrigues 23 4 11 15 7 5 33.3%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders' total of 69 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 17th in the NHL.

With 60 goals (2.7 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Islanders are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Islanders have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals over that time.

Islanders Key Players