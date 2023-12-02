How to Watch the Panthers vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers and New York Islanders (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.
You can tune in to BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ to watch as the Panthers and the Islanders hit the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs Islanders Additional Info
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 57 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Panthers' 69 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 29 goals over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|23
|15
|13
|28
|8
|12
|44.1%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|20
|7
|15
|22
|11
|23
|53.3%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|23
|10
|8
|18
|14
|13
|41.7%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|23
|3
|15
|18
|20
|9
|50%
|Evan Rodrigues
|23
|4
|11
|15
|7
|5
|33.3%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders' total of 69 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 17th in the NHL.
- With 60 goals (2.7 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Islanders are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Islanders have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 29 goals over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|22
|7
|16
|23
|30
|34
|31.2%
|Noah Dobson
|22
|6
|15
|21
|21
|9
|-
|Bo Horvat
|21
|7
|9
|16
|11
|7
|49.6%
|Brock Nelson
|22
|9
|6
|15
|9
|9
|47.5%
|Kyle Palmieri
|22
|6
|7
|13
|9
|3
|50%
