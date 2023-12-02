Saturday's NHL games include the Florida Panthers (14-7-2) hosting the New York Islanders (9-7-6) at Amerant Bank Arena. The Islanders are underdogs (+155 on the moneyline) against the Panthers (-190) ahead of the contest, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York has played 12 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

The Panthers are 10-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Islanders have secured an upset victory in three, or 25.0%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Florida is 5-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter (83.3% win percentage).

New York has played with moneyline odds of +155 or longer once this season and won that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 3-7-0 6.5 2.90 1.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.90 1.90 9 23.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 6-4 6-4-0 6.1 2.90 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.90 3.10 8 28.6% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.