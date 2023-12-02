The Florida Panthers (14-7-2) host the New York Islanders (9-7-6) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Panthers are coming off a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens, while the Islanders defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime in their last game.

The Panthers' offense has scored 29 goals during their last 10 outings, while conceding 19 goals. A total of 38 power-play opportunities during that time have netted nine power-play goals (23.7%). They are 6-3-1 in those games.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Panthers 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-190)

Panthers (-190) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Islanders Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 14-7-2 record overall, with a 2-2-4 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Florida has 13 points (6-1-1) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-1-1 record).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 14 times, and are 12-2-0 in those games (to record 24 points).

In the seven games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 5-2-0 to record 10 points.

In the 18 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 10-6-2 (22 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 3-1-0 (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 2.73 28th 4th 2.48 Goals Allowed 3.14 16th 2nd 33.8 Shots 29.3 23rd 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 35.6 31st 22nd 17.95% Power Play % 22.58% 9th 13th 82.5% Penalty Kill % 71.83% 31st

Panthers vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

