Panthers vs. Islanders December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aleksander Barkov Jr. and Noah Dobson will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers face the New York Islanders at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 6:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Islanders Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-190)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSFL,MSGSN,ESPN+
Panthers Players to Watch
- Sam Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (28 points), via registered 15 goals and 13 assists.
- Through 20 games, Barkov has scored seven goals and picked up 15 assists.
- Carter Verhaeghe has posted 10 goals and eight assists for Florida.
- Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-1-1. He has given up 10 goals (1.99 goals against average) and racked up 130 saves.
Islanders Players to Watch
- New York's Mathew Barzal has totaled 16 assists and seven goals in 22 games. That's good for 23 points.
- New York's Dobson has posted 21 total points (one per game), with six goals and 15 assists.
- This season, New York's Bo Horvat has 16 points, courtesy of seven goals (second on team) and nine assists (third).
- In the crease, Semyon Varlamov's record stands at 4-3-1 on the season, allowing 20 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassing 253 saves with a .927% save percentage (ninth-best in the league).
Panthers vs. Islanders Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Islanders AVG
|Islanders Rank
|20th
|3
|Goals Scored
|2.73
|28th
|4th
|2.48
|Goals Allowed
|3.14
|16th
|2nd
|33.8
|Shots
|29.3
|23rd
|3rd
|27.4
|Shots Allowed
|35.6
|31st
|22nd
|17.95%
|Power Play %
|22.58%
|9th
|13th
|82.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.83%
|31st
