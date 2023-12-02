Panthers vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Florida Panthers (14-7-2) take on the New York Islanders (9-7-6) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a win. The Panthers took down the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 in their most recent outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 5-4 overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Panthers vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-190)
|Islanders (+155)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have gone 10-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Florida is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.
- Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 11 of 23 games this season.
Panthers vs Islanders Additional Info
|Panthers vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Islanders Prediction
|Panthers vs Islanders Player Props
Panthers vs. Islanders Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|69 (16th)
|Goals
|60 (29th)
|57 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|69 (17th)
|14 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (18th)
|14 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (28th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-3-1 overall.
- Florida went over in three of its last 10 contests.
- The Panthers have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers are putting up 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Panthers offense's 69 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the best units in NHL action, conceding only 57 goals to rank fifth.
- With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the NHL.
