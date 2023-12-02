The Florida Panthers (14-7-2) take on the New York Islanders (9-7-6) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a win. The Panthers took down the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 in their most recent outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 5-4 overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Panthers vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-190) Islanders (+155) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have gone 10-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Florida is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.

Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 11 of 23 games this season.

Panthers vs Islanders Additional Info

Panthers vs. Islanders Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 69 (16th) Goals 60 (29th) 57 (5th) Goals Allowed 69 (17th) 14 (18th) Power Play Goals 14 (18th) 14 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (28th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-3-1 overall.

Florida went over in three of its last 10 contests.

The Panthers have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are putting up 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 69 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

On defense, the Panthers are one of the best units in NHL action, conceding only 57 goals to rank fifth.

With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the NHL.

