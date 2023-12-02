Mathew Barzal and Sam Reinhart are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers play at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (beginning at 6:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 28 points in 23 games (15 goals and 13 assists).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 2 0 2 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 22 points (1.0 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Matthew Tkachuk's 18 points this season have come via three goals and 15 assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Senators Nov. 27 0 1 1 2 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 7

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Barzal has recorded seven goals and 16 assists in 22 games for New York, good for 23 points.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 30 1 3 4 2 at Devils Nov. 28 1 2 3 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Senators Nov. 24 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Noah Dobson is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 21 total points (1.0 per game), with six goals and 15 assists in 22 games.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 30 0 3 3 2 at Devils Nov. 28 0 2 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 25 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Flyers Nov. 22 0 0 0 1

