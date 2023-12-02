Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Islanders on December 2, 2023
Mathew Barzal and Sam Reinhart are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers play at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (beginning at 6:00 PM ET).
Panthers vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 28 points in 23 games (15 goals and 13 assists).
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 22 points (1.0 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Matthew Tkachuk's 18 points this season have come via three goals and 15 assists.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|7
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Barzal has recorded seven goals and 16 assists in 22 games for New York, good for 23 points.
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 30
|1
|3
|4
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 28
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Noah Dobson is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 21 total points (1.0 per game), with six goals and 15 assists in 22 games.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 30
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
