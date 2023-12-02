Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will meet the New York Islanders at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Fancy a wager on Bennett? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett's plus-minus this season, in 11:12 per game on the ice, is -4.

Bennett has a goal in three of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bennett has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In one of 11 games this year, Bennett has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Bennett goes over his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bennett has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bennett Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 3 4 Points 0 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

