The Florida Panthers, with Sam Reinhart, are in action Saturday versus the New York Islanders at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Reinhart against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

Sam Reinhart vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart has averaged 20:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

In Reinhart's 23 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reinhart has a point in 15 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Reinhart has an assist in 10 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 3 28 Points 0 15 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

