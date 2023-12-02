Sam Reinhart Game Preview: Panthers vs. Islanders - December 2
The Florida Panthers, with Sam Reinhart, are in action Saturday versus the New York Islanders at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Reinhart against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.
Sam Reinhart vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Reinhart Season Stats Insights
- Reinhart has averaged 20:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).
- In Reinhart's 23 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Reinhart has a point in 15 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.
- Reinhart has an assist in 10 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.
- Reinhart has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Reinhart Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have conceded 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|23
|Games
|3
|28
|Points
|0
|15
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
