The South Florida Bulls (2-3) are 6.5-point underdogs against the UMass Minutemen (3-1) at William D. Mullins Center on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

South Florida vs. UMass Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass -6.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

South Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points just once this season.

The average total for South Florida's games this season is 138.4 points, 8.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

South Florida has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

South Florida was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Bulls have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Florida has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

South Florida vs. UMass Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 12 41.4% 69.8 141.8 71.4 143.4 143.7 South Florida 12 41.4% 72.0 141.8 72.0 143.4 139.3

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

The Bulls' 71.0 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 72.5 the Minutemen give up to opponents.

South Florida has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 2-0 overall record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.

South Florida vs. UMass Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 14-15-0 2-1 13-16-0 South Florida 15-14-0 5-3 19-10-0

South Florida vs. UMass Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass South Florida 8-6 Home Record 9-9 3-8 Away Record 4-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

