South Florida vs. UMass: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The South Florida Bulls (2-3) are 6.5-point underdogs against the UMass Minutemen (3-1) at William D. Mullins Center on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.
South Florida vs. UMass Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: William D. Mullins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UMass
|-6.5
|146.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- South Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points just once this season.
- The average total for South Florida's games this season is 138.4 points, 8.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- South Florida has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.
- South Florida was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.
- The Bulls have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Florida has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
South Florida vs. UMass Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UMass
|12
|41.4%
|69.8
|141.8
|71.4
|143.4
|143.7
|South Florida
|12
|41.4%
|72.0
|141.8
|72.0
|143.4
|139.3
Additional South Florida Insights & Trends
- The Bulls' 71.0 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 72.5 the Minutemen give up to opponents.
- South Florida has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 2-0 overall record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.
South Florida vs. UMass Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UMass
|14-15-0
|2-1
|13-16-0
|South Florida
|15-14-0
|5-3
|19-10-0
South Florida vs. UMass Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UMass
|South Florida
|8-6
|Home Record
|9-9
|3-8
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-11-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-2-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.8
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
