In the upcoming tilt versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Steven Lorentz to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Lorentz scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

Lorentz has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 69 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 5-3 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:31 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 9:45 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 8:22 Away W 2-0

Panthers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSFL, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

