The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning run when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.7% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
  • TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 74th.
  • The 93 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas give up (71.3).
  • TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • The Hoyas' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Georgetown is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 140th.
  • The Hoyas score 15.1 more points per game (78.4) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (63.3).
  • Georgetown is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 93 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively TCU fared better at home last season, scoring 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 76.3.
  • TCU drained 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (69.7).
  • The Hoyas allowed 76 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 on the road.
  • At home, Georgetown made 6.2 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Georgetown's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33%) than away (30.4%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 American W 88-83 Capital One Arena
11/25/2023 Jackson State W 88-81 Capital One Arena
11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 TCU - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse - Capital One Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena

