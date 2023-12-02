Saturday's game between the UCF Knights (4-2) and Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) squaring off at Addition Financial Arena has a projected final score of 79-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCF, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no set line.

UCF vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

UCF vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 79, Lipscomb 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-5.6)

UCF (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 153.3

UCF has gone 2-3-0 against the spread, while Lipscomb's ATS record this season is 6-1-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Knights are 4-1-0 and the Bisons are 5-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game (scoring 78.0 points per game to rank 118th in college basketball while giving up 71.7 per outing to rank 193rd in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential overall.

UCF wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. It is grabbing 34.7 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.5 per contest.

UCF connects on 1.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.5 (256th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7.

The Knights rank 185th in college basketball with 94.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 131st in college basketball defensively with 86.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UCF has won the turnover battle by 4.0 turnovers per game, committing 12.7 (230th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.7 (12th in college basketball).

