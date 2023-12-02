The UCF Knights (4-1) meet the Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UCF vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UCF Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 19.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

19.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK

8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK Darius Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK Shemarri Allen: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Omar Payne: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Sellers: 19.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

19.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Diallo: 8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK

8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK Allen: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Payne: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison

UCF Rank UCF AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank 161st 77.2 Points Scored 88.8 28th 157th 69 Points Allowed 76.2 280th 127th 35.6 Rebounds 30.4 290th 116th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 6 338th 237th 6.6 3pt Made 12.4 3rd 269th 11.4 Assists 18.4 30th 218th 12.6 Turnovers 9.8 57th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.