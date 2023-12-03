A total of 10 games on Sunday's college basketball schedule feature an ACC team, including the matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Duke Blue Devils.

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV NJIT Highlanders at Miami Hurricanes 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ACC Network North Carolina A&T Aggies at Louisville Cardinals 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ACC Network Extra UMass Lowell River Hawks at Boston College Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Virginia Cavaliers at La Salle Explorers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - South Carolina Gamecocks at Duke Blue Devils 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina Gamecocks at Duke Blue Devils 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Kent State Golden Flashes at Florida State Seminoles 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ACC Network Extra Illinois State Redbirds at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ACC Network Extra Wake Forest Demon Deacons at James Madison Dukes 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Binghamton Bearcats at Pittsburgh Panthers 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 -

