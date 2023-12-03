Sunday's game features the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-2) and the Florida International Panthers (4-4) matching up at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-68 victory for Bethune-Cookman according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Wildcats' last outing on Tuesday ended in a 68-63 victory over Jacksonville.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 70, Florida International 68

Other SWAC Predictions

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best win this season came in a 68-63 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins on November 28.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bethune-Cookman 2023-24 Best Wins

68-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 233) on November 28

56-48 on the road over Georgia State (No. 237) on November 22

74-72 at home over Iona (No. 273) on November 15

64-57 over Bradley (No. 304) on November 23

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

Chanel Wilson: 16.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

16.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Chanelle McDonald: 9.7 PTS, 48 FG%

9.7 PTS, 48 FG% Karianna Woods: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25 FG% O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -30 scoring differential, falling short by five points per game. They're putting up 65.7 points per game, 197th in college basketball, and are allowing 70.7 per contest to rank 291st in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.