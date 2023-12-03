Should you wager on Braxton Berrios finding his way into the end zone in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Washington Commanders, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Braxton Berrios score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Berrios has 20 grabs for 194 yards and one score this season. He has been targeted 26 times, and averages 19.4 yards per contest.

Berrios, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Braxton Berrios Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 2 8 0 Week 12 @Jets 1 0 0 0

