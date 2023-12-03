With the Miami Dolphins squaring off against the Washington Commanders in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Cedrick Wilson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has reeled in 12 passes on 19 targets for 171 yards and two scores, averaging 28.5 yards per game.

Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Cedrick Wilson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Bills 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Giants 4 4 52 0 Week 7 @Eagles 3 2 48 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 5 1 31 1 Week 11 Raiders 4 3 23 0

Rep Cedrick Wilson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.