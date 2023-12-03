Chase Claypool was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Take a look at Claypool's stats below.

Claypool's season stats include 66 yards on five receptions (13.2 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 16 times.

Chase Claypool Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Dolphins have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Durham Smythe (LP/ankle): 18 Rec; 178 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tyreek Hill (DNP/ankle): 88 Rec; 1324 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Claypool 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 16 5 66 12 1 13.2

Claypool Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 8 3 36 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 4 1 15 0 Week 8 Patriots 2 1 15 0

