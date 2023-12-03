Will Chris Brooks Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Brooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins match up with the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Brooks' stats can be found below.
Brooks has season stats which include 94 rushing yards on 15 carries (6.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns.
Chris Brooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Dolphins have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Devon Achane (LP/knee): 39 Rush Att; 461 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 10 Rec; 71 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Brooks 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|15
|94
|0
|6.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brooks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Broncos
|9
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|6
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
