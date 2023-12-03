Chris Brooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins match up with the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Brooks' stats can be found below.

Brooks has season stats which include 94 rushing yards on 15 carries (6.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns.

Chris Brooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Dolphins have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Devon Achane (LP/knee): 39 Rush Att; 461 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 10 Rec; 71 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Brooks 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 15 94 0 6.3 0 0 0 0

Brooks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Broncos 9 66 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 6 28 0 0 0 0

