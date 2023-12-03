Devon Achane was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Check out Achane's stats on this page.

Heading into Week 13, Achane has 39 carries for 461 yards and five touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 11.8 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 10 receptions (12 targets) for 71 yards.

Devon Achane Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Dolphins have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Chris Brooks (LP/knee): 15 Rush Att; 94 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Achane 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 39 461 5 11.8 12 10 71 2

Achane Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Patriots 1 5 0 1 4 0 Week 3 Broncos 18 203 2 4 30 2 Week 4 @Bills 8 101 2 3 19 0 Week 5 Giants 11 151 1 1 14 0 Week 11 Raiders 1 1 0 1 4 0

