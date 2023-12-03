Will Devon Achane Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Devon Achane was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Check out Achane's stats on this page.
Heading into Week 13, Achane has 39 carries for 461 yards and five touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 11.8 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 10 receptions (12 targets) for 71 yards.
Devon Achane Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Dolphins have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Chris Brooks (LP/knee): 15 Rush Att; 94 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Achane 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|39
|461
|5
|11.8
|12
|10
|71
|2
Achane Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|18
|203
|2
|4
|30
|2
|Week 4
|@Bills
|8
|101
|2
|3
|19
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|11
|151
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
