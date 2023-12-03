Check out best bets as the Washington Commanders (4-8) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField.

When is Dolphins vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Dolphins to walk away with the win, but the model spread (11.6) is 2.6 points further in their direction.

The Dolphins have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 82.0%.

The Dolphins have been favored on the moneyline a total of seven times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Miami has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -455 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

This season, the Commanders have won three out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

Washington has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (-9)



Miami (-9) The Dolphins have gone 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 9 points or more, Miami has gone 3-1 against the spread.

The Commanders have put together a record of 5-6-1 against the spread this season.

Washington has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 9-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) These teams average a combined 51.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than the total of 49.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.5 more points per game (52) than this matchup's total of 49.5 points.

Dolphins games have gone over the point total on six of 11 occasions (54.5%).

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Commanders' 12 games with a set total.

Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 1.7 0 120.4 10

John Bates Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 13.1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.