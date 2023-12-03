Washington (4-8) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Miami (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField. The Dolphins are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Dolphins' upcoming game versus Commanders, review the article below, where we provide stats to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Dolphins vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Dolphins have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Commanders have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

Miami's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Commanders have won the second quarter in five games and have lost the second quarter in seven games.

3rd Quarter

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 7.1 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 12 games this season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

4th Quarter

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Miami's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering five points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Commanders have won the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Dolphins vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 11 games this season, the Dolphins have led after the first half eight times (8-0 in those games) and have trailed after the first half three times (0-3).

In 2023, the Commanders have been winning after the first half in four games (2-2 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in seven games (2-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

The Dolphins have won the second half in seven games this season (6-1 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in four games (2-2).

Miami's offense is averaging 14.9 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 8.4 points on average in the second half.

The Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season (4-3 record in those games). They've lost the second half in five games (0-5).

