Based on our computer model, the Miami Dolphins will beat the Washington Commanders when they play at FedExField on Sunday, December 3 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Dolphins have the 22nd-ranked defense this year (22.8 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking second-best with 30.8 points per game. The Commanders' defense has been a bottom-five unit in total defense this season, allowing 377.7 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst. Offensively, they rank 14th with 343.8 total yards per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Dolphins vs Commanders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (-9.5) Over (49.5) Dolphins 32, Commanders 20

Place your bets on the Dolphins-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dolphins Betting Info

The Dolphins have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Miami has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Dolphins have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Miami games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 49.5 points, 1.7 higher than the average total in Dolphins games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders Betting Info

The Commanders have a 22.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has put together a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Commanders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

In Washington's 12 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The over/under for this game is 7.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Commanders games (41.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dolphins vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 30.8 22.8 38.8 17.4 24.2 27.3 Washington 20.5 29.2 18.6 32.4 21.9 26.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.