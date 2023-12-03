On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, a pair of outstanding running backs will be on display when Raheem Mostert and the Miami Dolphins visit Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders.

Before making a player prop bet, keep reading for the player props for the top contributors in this matchup between the Dolphins and the Commanders.

Tyreek Hill Touchdown Odds

Hill Odds to Score First TD: +500

Hill Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +900

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Devon Achane - 44.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Tyreek Hill - - 104.5 (-113) Raheem Mostert - 48.5 (-113) 7.5 (-106) Durham Smythe - - 14.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 286.5 (-113) 4.5 (+108) - Jaylen Waddle - - 68.5 (-113)

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 35.5 (-113) Curtis Samuel - - 34.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 56.5 (-113) Brian Robinson Jr. - 41.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Antonio Gibson - 12.5 (-104) 18.5 (-113) Sam Howell 261.5 (-113) 14.5 (-120) - Jahan Dotson - - 34.5 (-113)

