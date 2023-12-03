Entering this week's action, the Miami Dolphins (8-3) have 17 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Washington Commanders (4-8) on Sunday, December 3 at FedExField, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their most recent outing, the Dolphins beat the New York Jets 34-13.

The Commanders' most recent game finished in a 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tua Tagovailoa QB Arm Full Participation In Practice Chase Claypool WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tyreek Hill WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Alec Ingold FB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Durham Smythe TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Blake Ferguson LS Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Connor Williams OL Illness Limited Participation In Practice Robert Jones OL Knee Questionable Kader Kohou CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Campbell DB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Bradley Chubb LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jevon Holland S Knees Questionable Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Lester Cotton Sr. OG Illness Questionable Devon Achane RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Kendall Lamm OT Back Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring Out Tyler Larsen C Knee Questionable Emmanuel Forbes CB Elbow Out Alex Armah RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Dolphins or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dolphins Season Insights

The Dolphins have the seventh-ranked defense this season (305.2 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 430.5 yards per game.

The Dolphins own the 22nd-ranked defense this year (22.8 points allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 30.8 points per game.

The Dolphins own the 11th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards (212.4 allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 285.3 passing yards per game.

On offense, Miami has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking second-best in the NFL by compiling 145.2 per game. The Dolphins rank sixth on defense (92.8 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 14 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL), the Dolphins (-5) own the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Dolphins vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-9.5)

Dolphins (-9.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-450), Commanders (+350)

Dolphins (-450), Commanders (+350) Total: 49.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.