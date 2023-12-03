The Washington Commanders (4-8) host the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField and will try to stop a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Dolphins Insights

The Dolphins rack up just 1.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Commanders surrender (29.2).

The Dolphins average 430.5 yards per game, 52.8 more yards than the 377.7 the Commanders give up per contest.

This season, Miami rushes for 32.1 more yards per game (145.2) than Washington allows per contest (113.1).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Commanders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Dolphins Away Performance

The Dolphins score fewer points on the road (24.2 per game) than they do overall (30.8), and concede more (27.3 per game) than overall (22.8).

The Dolphins accumulate fewer yards on the road (374.8 per game) than they do overall (430.5), and concede more (319.3 per game) than overall (305.2).

The Dolphins accumulate fewer rushing yards in away games (114.3 per game) than they do overall (145.2), and give up more (107.7 per game) than overall (92.8).

On the road the Dolphins convert more third downs (42.6%) than overall (42.3%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (43.4%) than overall (35.9%).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Kansas City L 21-14 NFL Network 11/19/2023 Las Vegas W 20-13 CBS 11/24/2023 at New York W 34-13 Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 at Washington - FOX 12/11/2023 Tennessee - ESPN 12/17/2023 New York - CBS 12/24/2023 Dallas - FOX

