How to Watch Dolphins vs. Commanders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (4-8) host the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField and will try to stop a three-game losing streak.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Dolphins Insights
- The Dolphins rack up just 1.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Commanders surrender (29.2).
- The Dolphins average 430.5 yards per game, 52.8 more yards than the 377.7 the Commanders give up per contest.
- This season, Miami rushes for 32.1 more yards per game (145.2) than Washington allows per contest (113.1).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Commanders have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Dolphins Away Performance
- The Dolphins score fewer points on the road (24.2 per game) than they do overall (30.8), and concede more (27.3 per game) than overall (22.8).
- The Dolphins accumulate fewer yards on the road (374.8 per game) than they do overall (430.5), and concede more (319.3 per game) than overall (305.2).
- The Dolphins accumulate fewer rushing yards in away games (114.3 per game) than they do overall (145.2), and give up more (107.7 per game) than overall (92.8).
- On the road the Dolphins convert more third downs (42.6%) than overall (42.3%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (43.4%) than overall (35.9%).
Dolphins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 21-14
|NFL Network
|11/19/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 20-13
|CBS
|11/24/2023
|at New York
|W 34-13
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/3/2023
|at Washington
|-
|FOX
|12/11/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|ESPN
|12/17/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
