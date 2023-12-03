The Washington Commanders (4-8) are listed as 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField. This contest has a listed total of 50 points.

The Dolphins' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup with Commanders. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Commanders as they prepare for this matchup against the Dolphins.

Dolphins vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-9.5) 50 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-9.5) 49.5 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 13 Odds

Miami vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

Dolphins vs. Commanders Betting Insights

Miami has gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.

As 9.5-point favorites or more, the Dolphins are 3-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in six of Miami's 11 games with a set total.

Washington has covered the spread five times in 12 games.

The Commanders are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year.

There have been seven Washington games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.

