Dolphins vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
The Washington Commanders (4-8) are listed as 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField. This contest has a listed total of 50 points.
The Dolphins' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup with Commanders. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Commanders as they prepare for this matchup against the Dolphins.
Dolphins vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dolphins (-9.5)
|50
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Dolphins (-9.5)
|49.5
|-460
|+360
Miami vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
Dolphins vs. Commanders Betting Insights
- Miami has gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- As 9.5-point favorites or more, the Dolphins are 3-1 against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in six of Miami's 11 games with a set total.
- Washington has covered the spread five times in 12 games.
- The Commanders are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year.
- There have been seven Washington games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.
