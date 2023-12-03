Dolphins vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (4-8) host the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField and will try to break a three-game losing streak.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Dolphins and Commanders can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Dolphins vs. Commanders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Dolphins
|9.5
|49.5
|-450
|+350
Dolphins vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats
Miami Dolphins
- Miami has an average point total of 47.8 in their contests this year, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Dolphins have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-4-0).
- The Dolphins have won all seven games when favored on the moneyline this year.
- Miami has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders have combined with their opponents to score more than 49.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Washington's matchups this season have a 41.7-point average over/under, 7.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Commanders have covered the spread in a matchup five times this year (5-6-1).
- The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won three of those games.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.
Dolphins vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Dolphins
|30.8
|2
|22.8
|21
|47.8
|4
|11
|Commanders
|20.5
|15
|29.2
|32
|41.7
|7
|12
Dolphins vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends
Dolphins
- Miami has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.
- Miami has hit the over once in its past three games.
- The Dolphins have totaled 88 more points than their opponents this season (8.0 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 104 points (8.7 per game).
Commanders
- Over its past three contests, Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- The Commanders have gone over the total in each of their past three contests.
- The Dolphins have put up a total of 88 more points than their opponents this year (8.0 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 104 points (8.7 per game).
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.8
|46.7
|48.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.5
|29.0
|26.2
|ATS Record
|7-4-0
|4-1-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-5-0
|3-2-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-0
|5-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.7
|41.5
|41.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.0
|24.2
|23.9
|ATS Record
|5-6-1
|0-4-1
|5-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-5
|0-2
|3-3
