The Washington Commanders (4-8) host the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField and will try to break a three-game losing streak.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Dolphins and Commanders can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Dolphins vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 9.5 49.5 -450 +350

Dolphins vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

Miami has an average point total of 47.8 in their contests this year, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-4-0).

The Dolphins have won all seven games when favored on the moneyline this year.

Miami has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have combined with their opponents to score more than 49.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Washington's matchups this season have a 41.7-point average over/under, 7.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Commanders have covered the spread in a matchup five times this year (5-6-1).

The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won three of those games.

Washington has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.

Dolphins vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 30.8 2 22.8 21 47.8 4 11 Commanders 20.5 15 29.2 32 41.7 7 12

Dolphins vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends

Dolphins

Miami has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

Miami has hit the over once in its past three games.

The Dolphins have totaled 88 more points than their opponents this season (8.0 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 104 points (8.7 per game).

Commanders

Over its past three contests, Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Commanders have gone over the total in each of their past three contests.

The Dolphins have put up a total of 88 more points than their opponents this year (8.0 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 104 points (8.7 per game).

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 46.7 48.8 Implied Team Total AVG 27.5 29.0 26.2 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-1-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 5-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.7 41.5 41.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 24.2 23.9 ATS Record 5-6-1 0-4-1 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 0-2 3-3

