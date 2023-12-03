Will Durham Smythe Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Durham Smythe was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 13 matchup against the Washington Commanders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Smythe's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 13, Smythe has 18 receptions for 178 yards -- 9.9 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 25 occasions.
Durham Smythe Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Dolphins this week:
- Chase Claypool (LP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Tyreek Hill (DNP/ankle): 88 Rec; 1324 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smythe 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|18
|178
|74
|0
|9.9
Smythe Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|7
|3
|44
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|3
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|4
|4
|41
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|3
|3
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|3
|1
|10
|0
