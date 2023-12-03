Durham Smythe was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 13 matchup against the Washington Commanders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Smythe's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 13, Smythe has 18 receptions for 178 yards -- 9.9 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 25 occasions.

Durham Smythe Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Dolphins this week: Chase Claypool (LP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Tyreek Hill (DNP/ankle): 88 Rec; 1324 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Smythe 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 18 178 74 0 9.9

Smythe Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 3 17 0 Week 12 @Jets 3 1 10 0

