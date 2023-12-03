Durham Smythe will be up against the third-worst passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins meet the Washington Commanders in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smythe's stat line shows 18 grabs for 178 yards. He is averaging 22.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 25 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smythe and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smythe vs. the Commanders

Smythe vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have surrendered a TD pass to 22 opposing players this year.

Washington has allowed at least two TD receptions to five opposing players on the season.

The 264.6 passing yards the Commanders allow per outing makes them the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Commanders have allowed 28 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.3 per game. That ranks 32nd in the league.

Watch Dolphins vs Commanders on Fubo!

Dolphins Player Previews

Durham Smythe Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smythe with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smythe Receiving Insights

Smythe, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this year.

Smythe has 6.6% of his team's target share (25 targets on 380 passing attempts).

He averages 7.1 yards per target this season (178 yards on 25 targets).

Smythe does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

Smythe has been targeted four times in the red zone (8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smythe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.