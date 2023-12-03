Durham Smythe Week 13 Preview vs. the Commanders
Durham Smythe will be up against the third-worst passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins meet the Washington Commanders in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Smythe's stat line shows 18 grabs for 178 yards. He is averaging 22.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 25 times.
Smythe vs. the Commanders
- Smythe vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games
- Washington has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.
- The Commanders have surrendered a TD pass to 22 opposing players this year.
- Washington has allowed at least two TD receptions to five opposing players on the season.
- The 264.6 passing yards the Commanders allow per outing makes them the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.
- So far this season, the Commanders have allowed 28 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.3 per game. That ranks 32nd in the league.
Durham Smythe Receiving Props vs. the Commanders
- Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)
Smythe Receiving Insights
- Smythe, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this year.
- Smythe has 6.6% of his team's target share (25 targets on 380 passing attempts).
- He averages 7.1 yards per target this season (178 yards on 25 targets).
- Smythe does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.
- Smythe has been targeted four times in the red zone (8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts).
Smythe's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Jets
|11/24/2023
|Week 12
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
