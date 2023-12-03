Will Durham Smythe get into the end zone when the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders play in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smythe will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Durham Smythe score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Smythe has 178 yards receiving on 18 catches (25 targets) this year, averaging 22.3 yards per game.

Smythe does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Durham Smythe Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 3 17 0 Week 12 @Jets 3 1 10 0

Rep Durham Smythe with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.