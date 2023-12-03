The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will try to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

FGCU Stats Insights

FGCU has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats sit at 28th.

The Eagles average only 3.5 more points per game (69.0) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (65.5).

When it scores more than 65.5 points, FGCU is 2-3.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

FGCU scored more points at home (77.8 per game) than on the road (66.1) last season.

At home, the Eagles conceded 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.0.

FGCU drained more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (33.2%).

