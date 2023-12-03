Sunday's contest at Fertitta Center has the Houston Cougars (4-1) taking on the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-60 victory, as our model heavily favors Houston.

The Rattlers' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 65-62 loss to Sam Houston.

Florida A&M vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Florida A&M vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 83, Florida A&M 60

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

The Rattlers took down the No. 207-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Jacksonville Dolphins, 59-54, on November 25, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Rattlers have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cougars are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 158th-most victories.

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Nashani Gilbert: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Ivet Subirats: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Sydney Hendrix: 5.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%

5.5 PTS, 35.1 FG% Hailee Brennen: 7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers have been outscored by 24.6 points per game (posting 54.2 points per game, 325th in college basketball, while giving up 78.8 per contest, 342nd in college basketball) and have a -148 scoring differential.

