How to Watch the Florida A&M vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) travel to face the Houston Cougars (4-1) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Florida A&M vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers put up an average of 54.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 64.8 the Cougars allow.
- The 87.4 points per game the Cougars put up are 8.6 more points than the Rattlers give up (78.8).
- Houston is 4-0 when scoring more than 78.8 points.
- Florida A&M is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.
- This year the Cougars are shooting 43.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Rattlers concede.
Florida A&M Leaders
- Ahriahna Grizzle: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Nashani Gilbert: 9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Ivet Subirats: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Sydney Hendrix: 5.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%
- Hailee Brennen: 7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Cal
|L 76-38
|Al Lawson Center
|11/25/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 59-54
|Al Lawson Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 65-62
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/8/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Al Lawson Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.