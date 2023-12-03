The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) travel to face the Houston Cougars (4-1) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Florida A&M vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers put up an average of 54.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 64.8 the Cougars allow.

The 87.4 points per game the Cougars put up are 8.6 more points than the Rattlers give up (78.8).

Houston is 4-0 when scoring more than 78.8 points.

Florida A&M is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.

This year the Cougars are shooting 43.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Rattlers concede.

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Nashani Gilbert: 9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Ivet Subirats: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Sydney Hendrix: 5.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%

5.5 PTS, 35.1 FG% Hailee Brennen: 7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Florida A&M Schedule