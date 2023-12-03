Week 14 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Fans watching from Florida will have their eyes on the Louisville Cardinals versus the Florida State Seminoles, which is one of many solid options on the Week 14 college football slate.
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
No. 15 Louisville Cardinals at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-1.5)
