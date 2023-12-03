Jaylen Waddle will be running routes against the third-worst passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins play the Washington Commanders in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Waddle has caught 52 passes on 75 targets for 691 yards and three scores. He averages 69.1 yards per game.

Waddle vs. the Commanders

Waddle vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

22 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed five players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 264.6 passing yards the Commanders give up per game makes them the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Commanders' defense is ranked 32nd in the league with 28 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Dolphins Player Previews

Jaylen Waddle Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Waddle Receiving Insights

Waddle, in five of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Waddle has been targeted on 75 of his team's 380 passing attempts this season (19.7% target share).

He has 691 receiving yards on 75 targets to rank 23rd in league play with 9.2 yards per target.

Waddle has registered a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (7.1% of his team's 42 offensive TDs).

Waddle (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 16.0% of the time in the red zone (50 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Waddle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 7 REC / 121 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

